United Way of West Alabama raises more than $4 million during 2023 campaign

The United Way of West Alabama raised more than $4 million for 30 nonprofit agencies during its 2023 campaign.

Campaign chair Chris Gunter of Buffalo Rock Pepsi and a group of "Live United" children announced this year's fundraising total on the court at halftime of the Dec. 23 UA men's basketball game against Eastern Kentucky University at Coleman Coliseum.

More: Tuscaloosa businessman, philanthropist Chris Gunter to lead United Way annual campaign

The exact total raised was $4,555,703.

Dec 23, 2023; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Children lift numbers as the United Way of West Alabama announces their fundraising goal total during halftime of the Alabama game against Eastern Kentucky at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

The 2023 total includes money from grants and gifts from corporations, local businesses and individual donors.

Gunter, Tuscaloosa native and Central High School graduate, led the 41-member United Way campaign cabinet. Gunter has worked for Buffalo Rock Pepsi for more than 20 years. He's franchise general sales manager over Tuscaloosa and seven surrounding counties.

The United Way campaign cabinet set the annual campaign goal, identified funding sources and built relationships with community leaders and corporate donors to garner the financial support for the United Way’s partner agencies across West Alabama.

United Way officials said 2023 campaign money will help address critical health, education and income stability needs throughout West Alabama.

The United Way of West Alabama aims improve the quality of life for residents in Bibb, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Lamar, Marengo, Pickens, Sumter and Tuscaloosa counties.

One in four West Alabamians receives help from the programs supported by the 30 United Way agencies. The assistance provided by the agencies includes help with utility bills, school supplies and programs that offer substance abuse treatment.

The United Way of West Alabama has served the area since 1946, when it was known as the Community Chest of Tuscaloosa. Since inception, over $317 million has been raised for the Tuscaloosa community by United Way.

Reach Ken Roberts at ken.roberts@tuscaloosanews.com.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: United Way raises more than $4 million during 2023 campaign