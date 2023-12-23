United Way of Wyoming Valley hosts 'Holiday Storytime' at Head Start

Dec. 23—WILKES-BARRE — On Tuesday, the United Way of Wyoming Valley hosted "Holiday Storytime" at Luzerne County Head Start, followed by a special check presentation for a $75,000 grant for the Early Head Start program.

Bill Jones, President and CEO of the United Way of Wyoming Valley, played the role of "Buddy the Elf" and read "The Pokey Little Puppy's Wonderful Winter Day" to children in several classrooms.

Luzerne County Head Start has been a long-time funded agency partner of the United Way. The funding will support healthy child development and early literacy efforts.