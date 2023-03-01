United Wholesale Mortgage reports loss, but keeps No. 1 title

Pontiac-based United Wholesale Mortgage saw a $62.5 million net loss in the fourth quarter, although it extended its streak as the nation's top mortgage lender for the second consecutive quarter.

UWM on Wednesday reported just over $25 billion in total mortgage originations for the quarter, more than Detroit-based Rocket Companies' $19 billion.

However, Rocket, which reported its year-end results Tuesday, still edged out UWM in mortgage originations for all of 2022.

Rocket had $133.1 billion in mortgages for 2022.

UWM had 127.3 billion in mortgages for 2022.

What it means

The $62.5 net loss for the quarter was UWM's first quarterly loss since going public in January 2021 through a blank-check company or SPAC. For its part, Rocket also had its first loss as a publicly traded company during the quarter.

Why losses are happening

All banks and mortgage lenders experienced steep declines in business during 2022 amid rising mortgage rates and slower home sales. The declines follower boom years in 2020 and 2021, driven by surges in mortgage refinance activity.

Refinancings were 28% of UWM's business in 2022.

Refinancings were 61% of UWM's business in 2021.

Other key data

UWM also reported:

Net income, or profit, of about $932 million, for all of 2022.

Net income was $1.6 billion for all of 2021.

UWM CEO Mat Ishbia is scheduled to speak with investors at a 10:30 a.m. earnings call.

Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia speaks to the media at an introductory news conference at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Feb. 8, 2023.

What UWM is known for

UWM's entire business model is "wholesale" lending, which is underwriting loans for independent mortgage brokers. By comparison, Rocket does a mix of wholesale and direct-to-consumer lending.

UWM surpassed Rocket as the nation's No. 1. mortgage lender by volume for the first time in the third quarter of last year.

