UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in three days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase UnitedHealth Group's shares on or after the 10th of September, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 21st of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$1.45 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$5.80 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, UnitedHealth Group has a trailing yield of approximately 1.4% on its current stock price of $422.86. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Fortunately UnitedHealth Group's payout ratio is modest, at just 34% of profit. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether UnitedHealth Group generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It distributed 27% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. It's encouraging to see UnitedHealth Group has grown its earnings rapidly, up 20% a year for the past five years. UnitedHealth Group is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow, while simultaneously growing earnings per share at a rapid clip. This is a very favourable combination that can often lead to the dividend multiplying over the long term, if earnings grow and the company pays out a higher percentage of its earnings.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, UnitedHealth Group has lifted its dividend by approximately 28% a year on average. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

Is UnitedHealth Group worth buying for its dividend? UnitedHealth Group has been growing earnings at a rapid rate, and has a conservatively low payout ratio, implying that it is reinvesting heavily in its business; a sterling combination. UnitedHealth Group looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

While it's tempting to invest in UnitedHealth Group for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. For example, we've found 2 warning signs for UnitedHealth Group that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

