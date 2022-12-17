UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) insiders sold US$35m worth of stock, possibly signalling a downtrend

Over the past year, many UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) insiders sold a significant stake in the company which may have piqued investors' interest. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

UnitedHealth Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the President & COO, Dirk McMahon, for US$8.0m worth of shares, at about US$543 per share. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$524. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$1.0m for 2.24k shares. On the other hand they divested 69.78k shares, for US$35m. In total, UnitedHealth Group insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

UnitedHealth Group Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at UnitedHealth Group. In total, Executive VP & Chief People Office Erin L. McSweeney sold US$244k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership Of UnitedHealth Group

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that UnitedHealth Group insiders own 0.3% of the company, worth about US$1.7b. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At UnitedHealth Group Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought UnitedHealth Group stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. But since UnitedHealth Group is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for UnitedHealth Group you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

