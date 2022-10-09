UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financials Look Strong: Should Prospective Shareholders Make The Leap?

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) has had a rough month with its share price down 4.3%. However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. Specifically, we decided to study UnitedHealth Group's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for UnitedHealth Group is:

23% = US$19b ÷ US$81b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.23.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of UnitedHealth Group's Earnings Growth And 23% ROE

First thing first, we like that UnitedHealth Group has an impressive ROE. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 15% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. This likely paved the way for the modest 13% net income growth seen by UnitedHealth Group over the past five years. growth

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that UnitedHealth Group's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 18% in the same period, which is not something we like to see.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is UNH fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is UnitedHealth Group Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

With a three-year median payout ratio of 30% (implying that the company retains 70% of its profits), it seems that UnitedHealth Group is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees respectable amount growth in its earnings and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Additionally, UnitedHealth Group has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 27% of its profits over the next three years. However, UnitedHealth Group's ROE is predicted to rise to 28% despite there being no anticipated change in its payout ratio.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with UnitedHealth Group's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. As a result, the decent growth in its earnings is not surprising. We also studied the latest analyst forecasts and found that the company's earnings growth is expected be similar to its current growth rate. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

