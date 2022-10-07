Here’s How UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) Performed in the Second Quarter

Soumya Eswaran
·2 min read

Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management company, released its “Carillon Eagle Growth & Income Fund” second quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. Since 2015, for the first time, the market witnessed two consecutive quarterly losses. During the second quarter, the S&P 500 Index continued its decline, trading at -16.1%. Inflation concerns and interest rate hikes impacted the fund’s performance in the quarter. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2022.

Carillon Tower Advisers discussed stocks like UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the second quarter 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is a US-based diversified healthcare company. On October 3, 2022, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) stock closed at $515.51 per share. One-month return of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was -0.42% and its shares gained 31.03% of their value over the last 52 weeks. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has a market capitalization of $482.199 billion.

Here is what Carillon Tower Advisers specifically said about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in its Q2 2022 investor letter:

"UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) reported solid quarterly results and raised 2022 guidance modestly. Additionally, managed care is another industry that is viewed as defensive in the current environment, which helped support UnitedHealth and its peer group."

Christian Delbert/Shutterstock.com

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is in 23rd position on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 91 hedge fund portfolios held UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) at the end of the second quarter which was 103 in the previous quarter.

We discussed UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in another article and shared Distillate Capital’s views on the company. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q2 2022 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

