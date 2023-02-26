UnitedHealth Group Incorporated's (NYSE:UNH) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 60% Above Its Share Price
Key Insights
UnitedHealth Group's estimated fair value is US$775 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity
UnitedHealth Group is estimated to be 37% undervalued based on current share price of US$484
The US$591 analyst price target for UNH is 24% less than our estimate of fair value
Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) as an investment opportunity by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.
We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.
Step By Step Through The Calculation
We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.
A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:
10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
2030
2031
2032
Levered FCF ($, Millions)
US$24.9b
US$26.4b
US$28.2b
US$31.5b
US$34.7b
US$37.1b
US$39.1b
US$40.8b
US$42.4b
US$43.7b
Growth Rate Estimate Source
Analyst x4
Analyst x4
Analyst x2
Analyst x2
Analyst x2
Est @ 6.88%
Est @ 5.44%
Est @ 4.43%
Est @ 3.72%
Est @ 3.23%
Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 6.8%
US$23.3k
US$23.1k
US$23.1k
US$24.2k
US$24.9k
US$25.0k
US$24.6k
US$24.1k
US$23.4k
US$22.6k
("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$238b
After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.1%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.8%.
Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$44b× (1 + 2.1%) ÷ (6.8%– 2.1%) = US$939b
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$939b÷ ( 1 + 6.8%)10= US$485b
The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$724b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$484, the company appears quite undervalued at a 37% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.
The Assumptions
Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at UnitedHealth Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.8%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
SWOT Analysis for UnitedHealth Group
Strength
Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.
Debt is not viewed as a risk.
Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.
Weakness
Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Healthcare market.
Opportunity
Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the American market.
Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.
Threat
Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the American market.
Looking Ahead:
Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value? For UnitedHealth Group, we've put together three additional factors you should consider:
