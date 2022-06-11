UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated's (NYSE:UNH) dividend will be increasing to US$1.65 on 28th of June. The announced payment will take the dividend yield to 1.2%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

UnitedHealth Group's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. However, UnitedHealth Group's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 16.3% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 33% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

UnitedHealth Group Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The dividend has gone from US$0.65 in 2012 to the most recent annual payment of US$6.60. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 26% per annum over that time. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. UnitedHealth Group has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 19% per annum. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

UnitedHealth Group Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that UnitedHealth Group is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for UnitedHealth Group that you should be aware of before investing. Is UnitedHealth Group not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

