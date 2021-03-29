- By GF Value





The stock of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH, 30-year Financials) is believed to be modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $376.48 per share and the market cap of $355.9 billion, UnitedHealth Group stock is believed to be modestly overvalued. GF Value for UnitedHealth Group is shown in the chart below.





Because UnitedHealth Group is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth, which averaged 9.4% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 8.01% annually over the next three to five years.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. UnitedHealth Group has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.46, which is worse than 70% of the companies in Healthcare Plans industry. The overall financial strength of UnitedHealth Group is 6 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of UnitedHealth Group is fair. This is the debt and cash of UnitedHealth Group over the past years:

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. UnitedHealth Group has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $255.6 billion and earnings of $16.03 a share. Its operating margin is 8.18%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Healthcare Plans industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of UnitedHealth Group at 8 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of UnitedHealth Group over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of UnitedHealth Group is 9.4%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Healthcare Plans industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 14.1%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Healthcare Plans industry.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, UnitedHealth Group's return on invested capital is 9.85, and its cost of capital is 5.63. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of UnitedHealth Group is shown below:

Overall, UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH, 30-year Financials) stock appears to be modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Healthcare Plans industry. To learn more about UnitedHealth Group stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

