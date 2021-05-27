UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, UnitedHealth Group (UNH) closed at $412.70, marking a -0.12% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.12% gain on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the largest U.S. health insurer had gained 4.72% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 1.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.33% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from UNH as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.40, down 38.2% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $69.55 billion, up 11.92% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $18.61 per share and revenue of $282.16 billion, which would represent changes of +10.25% and +9.73%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for UNH should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. UNH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that UNH has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.21 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.1.

Also, we should mention that UNH has a PEG ratio of 1.74. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - HMOs was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.23 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - HMOs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow UNH in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



