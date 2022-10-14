UnitedHealth raises 2022 profit view third time this year

(Reuters) -UnitedHealth Group Inc raised its full-year profit forecast on Friday for the third time this year, signaling that insurers are more certain about lower COVID-care costs after several quarters of volatility.

The largest U.S. health insurer and the industry bellwether, which set a bright tone for the year with that forecast, also beat analyst estimates for third-quarter earnings, as lower spending on COVID testing and treatments helped its medical costs improve and top expectations.

While Omicron-related infections led to spikes in hospitalizations earlier this year, insurers and hospitals have said the length of stay for patients has been shorter than in the earlier waves.

It has helped rein in costs for health insurers, who have seen massive fluctuations in their medical spending during the pandemic. Analysts had also said before the earnings that a recovery in non-urgent surgeries has been slow across some categories, which could help control costs.

UnitedHealth's medical care ratio - the percentage of premiums versus payouts on claims - improved to 81% in the quarter ended Sept. 30 from 83% last year. That largely drove the beat in UnitedHealth's large insurance business, Oppenheimer analyst Michael Wiederhorn said.

Analysts had expected a ratio of 82.4%.

UnitedHealth's shares were up 1% at $515 premarket. They have risen nearly 2% this year, versus the roughly 17% fall in the blue chip Dow Jones industrial average index.

The company said it expects adjusted full-year profit between $21.85 and $22.05 per share compared with $21.40 to $21.90 forecast earlier.

Quarterly profit rose to $5.26 billion, or $5.55 per share, from $4.09 billion, or $4.28 per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, UnitedHealth earned $5.79 per share, beating estimates of $5.42, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Khushi Mandowara and Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)