UnitedHealth lifts profit view on lower costs, health services demand

(Reuters) -UnitedHealth Group Inc on Friday raised its annual profit forecast for the second time this year, as a tight leash on medical costs and strong sales at its Optum healthcare services unit helped it trounce quarterly result estimates.

Shares of the largest U.S. healthcare company by market value rose nearly 2% in premarket trade, with analysts saying the results bode well for other insurers including Cigna Corp, CVS Health and Elevance Health Inc.

UnitedHealth offers government and employer-backed health plans, and also operates the Optum unit which provides drug benefits and medical services, including primary care and home healthcare appointments.

UnitedHealth's medical costs have been in a flux through the pandemic, with lower spending on elective healthcare procedures offseting some of the impact of costs related to COVID-19 vaccinations, treatment and testing.

While medical care demand has improved with a retreat in COVID cases from their January highs, the pace of surgical procedures has still not fully recovered as hospitals struggle with an acute shortage of healthcare staff.

Bernstein analyst Lance Wilkes said lower use of non-COVID healthcare services may have helped UnitedHealth control costs in the quarter.

UnitedHealth's medical-care ratio or the percentage of premiums paid out for services fell to 81.5% in the quarter compared with 82.8% last year.

Revenue at the Optum unit rose 18% to $45.1 billion from a year earlier, making up more than half of the company's top line in the quarter.

UnitedHealth said it now expects 2022 adjusted profit between $21.40 and $21.90 per share, compared with $21.20 to $21.70 per share forecast earlier.

The company reported total sales of $80.33 billion, topping estimates of $79.68 billion. Adjusted earnings of $5.57 per share also beat estimates of $5.20 per share.

