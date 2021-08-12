UnitedHealth settles charges it denied mental health, substance abuse coverage

FILE PHOTO: Picture illustration of a UnitedHealth Group health insurance card in a wallet
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jonathan Stempel
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Jonathan Stempel

NEW YORK (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group Inc, the largest U.S. health insurer, has settled federal and New York state charges it illegally denied coverage to thousands of patients suffering from mental health problems and substance abuse.

The U.S. Department of Labor said on Thursday that UnitedHealth will pay about $15.7 million, including $13.6 million in restitution and a $2.1 million fine, to settle with that agency and New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Authorities accused UnitedHealth of violating federal and state laws by imposing more restrictive limits on coverage and treatment for mental health and substance abuse disorders than it imposed for physical health conditions.

UnitedHealth was also accused of overcharging patients for out-of-network mental health services by reducing reimbursements.

Without admitting liability, UnitedHealth agreed to stop using algorithms, including in a program called ALERT, that required extra layers of review before continuing mental health treatment and often resulted in coverage being cut off.

Ensuring treatment for mental health and substance abuse is "something I believe in strongly as a person in long-term recovery," Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, who was once an alcoholic, said in a statement.

UnitedHealth, based in Minnetonka, Minnesota, said in a statement it was pleased to settle, and no longer used the challenged practices, including ALERT.

It also said it was committed to providing care, including "behavioral support," and reimbursement to policyholders consistent with federal and state rules.

James said more than 20,000 New Yorkers will receive $9 million from the settlement, and the state will receive $1.3 million of the fine.

She called access to mental health and substance abuse treatment "more critical than ever before," citing the pandemic and rising overdose deaths.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Husband charged with murder week after deputies locate body of missing North Carolina woman

    The 39-year-old had been missing since June 9, 2021, until her body was found on August 2, in Sampson County.

  • Venezuela crisis: How the political situation escalated

    A closer look at what is behind the country's spiralling political and economic crisis.

  • Texas is the first state to make buying sex a felony. Will this help trafficking victims?

    While some experts say the law reflects a new wave of systemic reform and could help trafficked sex workers by deterring demand, others say it misses the mark and instead will further tie the victims up in the legal system.

  • Prince Andrew case is under review in London, police chief says

    "No one is above the law," said the chief of London's Metropolitan Police. But the department is not opening an official investigation at this time.

  • EU looking into new possible side-effects of mRNA COVID-19 shots

    Europe’s drug regulator said on Wednesday it was looking into three new conditions to assess whether they may be possible side effects related to COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna following a small number of cases.

  • What Everyone Should Know About the New Lambda COVID-19 Variant

    Although it has yet to sweep the U.S. to the same degree as the Delta variant, the latest strain making headlines has been deemed a "variant of interest." Find out what that means and more.

  • A Look at Andrew Cuomo’s Net Worth as He Resigns from Role as New York’s Governor

    Andrew Cuomo was sworn in as governor of New York in 2011 and announced August 10, 2021 that he would resign from office in 14 days following multiple allegations of sexual harassment, according to...

  • What southwest Missouri residents told CDC-aided researchers about vaccine hesitancy

    A briefing for public health officials on encouraging vaccinations included advice for responding to concerns that shots aren’t needed because it’s the ‘End Times.’

  • Watch American Airlines staff use duct tape to restrain a 13-year-old boy accused of trying to kick out a window

    The American Airlines flight from Maui to Los Angeles was diverted to Honolulu after the disruption, CBSN Los Angeles reported.

  • I’ll take my doctor’s advice, but deep inside I’ll be mourning two lost food friends

    Doc says my pandemic weight gain means there are some things I can no longer eat. The first two: fried chicken and watermelon. Seriously?

  • EU looks into Pfizer, Moderna vaccine side effects

    Shares in Moderna and Pfizer sank on Wednesday after the European Union drug regulator said it was looking into possible new side effects of the companies' COVID-19 vaccines.That includes kidney inflammation, an allergic skin reaction, and a renal disorder with heavy protein loss in urine.Pfizer is by far the biggest supplier of COVID-19 vaccines to the European Union, issuing just over 330 million doses in the region compared to some 43 million from Moderna.Both companies did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has not recommended any changes to the vaccine labels.It says the latest assessment is part of routine updates to the safety section of the authorized vaccines database.It's also looking into menstrual disorders as a possible side effect of vaccines, including those from AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson.Last month, the EMA found a possible link between very rare heart inflammation and Pfizer and Moderna's vaccines, which use mRNA technology.However, the European regulator and the World Health Organization have stressed that benefits from these vaccines outweigh any risks.The watchdog did not give details on Wednesday on how many cases of the new side effects were recorded, but said it's requested more data from both companies.

  • 2 Moments From Mike Lindell's 72-Hour Fraud Fest You Must See To Believe

    The MyPillow guy ranted against taking a lunch break and invited the audience to vote for CNN or Fox News to prove his election-hacking conspiracy.

  • A Urologist Explains How to Make Yourself Pee

    What to do when your bladder won't budge.

  • Texas governor's ban on mask mandates dealt second legal blow

    Texas Governor Greg Abbott's statewide ban on mask mandates has hit its second legal setback, as a judge in Dallas County temporarily blocked it from being enforced amid a nationwide rise in new coronavirus cases. The temporary order by Judge Tonya Parker issued late on Tuesday allows officials in the state's second-most populous county to require masks indoors, despite Abbott's July order against such mandates. The top elected official in Dallas County, Judge Clay Jenkins, who sought the court order issued late Tuesday, said preventative steps such as mask-wearing are needed to combat a spike in new cases of COVID-19.

  • Chris Cuomo Hemorrhages Female Viewers After Brother Andrew’s Sexual Harassment Scandal

    Female viewership of CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time” took a dive last week after anchor Chris Cuomo’s brother, Andrew Cuomo, was found by New York Attorney General Letitia James to have sexually harassed 11 women. Andrew Cuomo resigned as governor of New York Tuesday while CNN’s Cuomo was on vacation. Before he departed for his annual birthday trip, however, women departed his show: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of last week — after the Tuesday morning announcement of James’ findings regardin

  • The CDC is finally listening to women about vaccines

    The CDC is finally listening to women's reports that the vaccine altered their periods, and is looking into why.

  • 18 Diabetes-Friendly Lunches That Are Cheap & Delicious

    All of these sandwiches, salads and wraps rely on pantry ingredients, canned staples and one or two fresh veggies for a healthy but satisfying lunch to enjoy at work or at home. Recipes like our Veggie & Hummus Sandwich and Tuna, White Bean & Dill Salad will soon be your go-to meals for lunch on a budget. This mile-high vegetable and hummus sandwich makes the perfect heart-healthy vegetarian lunch to go.

  • Ford Maverick looks up to Ranger and F-150 in family portrait

    In June, Ford provided everyone with a size chart demonstrating the size of its new Maverick compact pickup relative to a Ranger, an F-150, and an F-250 Super Duty. It's hard to visualize potentially stark differences when the spreads are inches or a couple of feet, especially in comparison to the sizes of Super Duty pickups. The Maverick Truck Club has been trying to make the second-best size comparison after seeing the new truck in person: Get good photos of it next to its siblings.

  • ‘Mom’ who received $200K in eviction donations admits daughters are not hers

    A woman who sat for a revealing recent interview in which she claimed she and her children were facing imminent […] The post ‘Mom’ who received $200K in eviction donations admits daughters are not hers appeared first on TheGrio.

  • 'I Can't Keep Going': ICU Nurse Shares Grim Account As Virus Surges In Mississippi

    "People aren’t doing what they need to do to protect us," said Jen Sartin as cases soar among the unvaccinated.