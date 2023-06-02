United's Midnight air taxi is on track to debut by 2025 — take a look at the plane
United Airlines ordered $1 billion worth of Archer Aviation's electric air taxi known as "Midnight."
The eVTOL is optimized to fly short-haul missions between city centers and airports, saving time in traffic.
A regulatory change could delay the launch, but Archer's CEO says commercial flights are still on track for 2025.
The era of electric air taxis is near, but a regulatory change has created an obstacle for manufacturers.
Up until early 2022, electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicles — known as eVTOLs — were on track to enter the market by next year. With their zero emissions, quiet propulsion system, and low operating costs, airlines see these passenger craft as a solution to intercity transport and are already placing orders.
However, a change in how the aircraft will be categorized in the eyes of the Federal Aviation Administration has created uncertainty.
In March 2022, the agency changed the eVTOL certification category to "power-lift" because it flies like a plane but takes off and lands like a helicopter. This means the criteria for certification have changed because it is no longer considered just a regular airplane.
There are few laws that govern this type of flying, so the FAA will need time to create new regulations — particularly surrounding pilot ratings.
While the FAA has made progress, the lack of guidance has left air taxi companies in limbo as they do not know how the future laws could impact design and production — effectively delaying the launch of some eVTOLs, like Joby Aviation's air taxi that Delta Air Lines ordered in October.
However, some companies have held firm in their timeline. Insider spoke with Archer Aviation CEO Adam Goldstein to learn more about the status of eVTOL certification and the future of its "Midnight" air taxi.
Archer's Midnight eVTOL is a leader in the urban air mobility market, competing against companies like Joby Aviation, England's Vertical Aerospace, and Boeing-backed Wisk.
Goldstein told Insider the goal was to create a new eVTOL out of already certified components from companies like Honeywell and Garmin so it would be easier to get approved by regulators and be quick to build.
The one part Archer couldn't find off the shelf was an electric propulsion system, but Goldstein said the company's Silicon Valley location made this a non-issue.
"You have this huge community over the last 10-20 years of electric power systems engineers that all work in the Bay Area," he told Insider. "It's not a coincidence that we sit next door to all of these workers, and its the key enabler for the industry."
After years of work, Archer officially unveiled its four-seater air taxi in November, which can cruise at 2,000 feet and fly up to 150 miles per hour across 100 miles.
However, Goldstein said it has been optimized to fly across 20-50 miles on back-to-back routes. The capacity and range is the sweet spot for short-distance city flying.
"LA has 50 million daily trips of which 5 million go 20 miles and take an hour or greater," he explained. "That's just one city with 5 million potential daily customers."
The performance is made possible by six pairs of battery-powered propellers that are installed atop the eVTOLs wings — a design that produces significantly fewer emissions and less noise than helicopters.
During Midnight's debut event in November, Goldstein said the eVTOL can be "up to 100 times quieter than a helicopter."
Source: Archer Aviation
This makes the eVTOL particularly favorable for places like New York City where residents have long complained of noisy choppers flying overhead.
Moreover, none of the cost and noise-saving designs sacrifice safety, with Goldstein saying the 12 motors provide redundancy if one fails and the eVTOL's carbon fiber composite "enhances" structural performance.
As far as fares, Goldstein told Insider he expects the price to be around $100 per seat, which is on par with ride-share companies — and the flight is much shorter than driving, especially in congested cities like New York and Los Angeles.
"There are so many people traveling 20 to 30 miles in the cities where they'll spend 60, 90, or even 120 minutes on the ground in a car," he said. "Those are routes that we could fly in five to 10 minutes."
The US' first Midnight route is expected in 2025 with United Airlines, which placed a $1 billion order for up to 200 eVTOLs in February 2021.
Announced in November, the historic route is planned to be a hopper service between downtown Manhattan and Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey.
United revealed a second route between Chicago's city center and O'Hare International Airport in March.
Both routes are slated to begin flying in 2025, according to United. While there is concern these could be pushed back due to the FAA's new regulations, Goldstein told Insider he doesn't anticipate any delays.
"The FAA has basically created a new [special regulation] on the pilot side, and that must be done by 2024 for us to certify," he explained. "We've been told that is ahead of schedule, so the impact is mostly just administrative to us."
Once completed, he told Insider the training for the additional type rating will only take a few weeks.
Speaking at Xponential 2023 in May, FAA acting administrator Billy Nolan reaffirmed the agency's confidence in a timely certification: "We expect to issue the first eVTOL airworthiness certificate by the 3rd quarter of 2024, as long as safety permits."
Source: Urban Air Mobility News
As the FAA continues working on the new categorization, Goldstein said he is focused on tackling obstacles like infrastructure and air traffic control.
For initial operations, he explained Archer expects to use already-established helicopter routes and heliports.
"Today, you could probably put somewhere between 30 and 50 planes in the air all around New York City and not disturb the environments at all," he told Insider.
As Archer gears up for a 2024 certification and 2025 commercial launch, it will need a robust production line — especially with the 200-strong order from United.
Currently, its only operational manufacturing facility is in San Jose, California, where it built its first complete Midnight eVTOL.
According to Goldstein, the plant can produce "10s of planes a year" and is where Archer is building the six Midnight eVTOLs it will use for piloted flight tests starting in early 2024.
The company's second facility is under construction in Covington, Georgia. Goldstein told Insider the plant will be built in two phases — the first allowing Archer to produce up to 650 eVTOLs per year and the second upping that to 2,300.
"That's one and a half or two [Midnight eVTOLs] a day," he told Insider. "That's a monstrous facility."
While Archer will start with just building and selling eVTOLs, its long-term goal is to become almost like an Uber for air taxis where someone could "go to any city and order an Archer plane."
This would require Archer to hire and train its own pilots, not only becoming an aircraft operator in its own right but also a pilot pipeline to regional or mainline airlines.
