What unites young people against Obama and Trump

In the midst of America's racial reckoning, the question of how to deal with memorials to controversial leaders has risen again to the national stage - and has brought back criticisms of "cancel culture" with it.

"Cancel culture", the term for when individuals or companies face swift public backlash and boycott over offensive statements or actions, has been an incendiary topic in the movements of recent years, whether relating to misogyny, race or homophobia.

To some, it's a new way to flag past wrongs. To others, it's an ineffective over-reaction in the court of public opinion. In the wake of the George Floyd protests, some see the dethroning of historical figures associated with racism as the latest iteration of cancel culture.

On Tuesday, a group of more than 100 famous writers such Salman Rushdie and JK Rowling published a letter in Harper's magazine in which they decried "this stifling atmosphere" as toxic to artistic expression and healthy debate.

Here's a look at what US leaders and cultural experts have had to say about it.

Trump: 'Far-left fascism'

US President Donald Trump appears to be making it a central part of his re-election campaign. He has deemed cancel culture "far-left fascism", saying it is "driving people from their jobs, shaming dissenters, and demanding total submission from anyone who disagrees...is the very definition of totalitarianism".

He has criticised calls for renaming sites and removing monuments as part of this "dangerous movement".

"This attack on our liberty, our magnificent liberty, must be stopped, and it will be stopped very quickly," Mr Trump told supporters during his Independence Day event on 3 July.

"We will expose this dangerous movement, protect our nation's children, end this radical assault, and preserve our beloved American way of life."

Obama: 'The world is messy'

Last October, former President Barack Obama challenged cancel culture and the idea of being "woke" - a term describing being alert to injustices and what's going on in the community - saying change was complex.

"I get a sense among certain young people on social media that the way of making change is to be as judgemental as possible about other people," Mr Obama said.

"The world is messy. There are ambiguities. People who do really good stuff have flaws."

Young people who disagree with Trump and Obama

Mr Trump's critics in particular have said his own remarks condemning and publicly shaming those he disagrees with - from news outlets to former staff to protesters - also play into cancel culture.

But younger generations have pushed back against the notion that cancel culture equals unhelpful judgment.

Journalist Ernest Owens wrote in an opinion piece for the New York Times: "As a millennial who has participated in using digital platforms to critique powerful people for promoting bigotry or harming others, I can assure you it wasn't because they had 'different opinions'.

"It was because they were spreading the kinds of ideas that contribute to the marginalisation of people like me and those I care about."

Owens said Mr Obama's generation failed to understand that this was not bullying people with different opinions, but rather pushing back against influential people who had caused harm or could in the future.

Essayist Sarah Hagi, writing for Time Magazine, said those "whose privilege has historically shielded them from public scrutiny" turned to phrases like cancel culture to "delegitimise the criticism".

"I'm a black, Muslim woman, and because of social media, marginalised people like myself can express ourselves in a way that was not possible before," she said. "That means racist, sexist, and bigoted behaviour or remarks don't fly like they used to."

So what's the statue row about?

Opinions held by protesters range from tearing down Confederate statues to dethroning all monuments associated with colonisation or with ties to slavery and racism.

Activists calling for the removal of statues like Confederate general Robert E Lee and Italian explorer Christopher Columbus have said these monuments glorify in lieu of teaching people about history.

