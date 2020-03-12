Uniti: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) _ Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter.

The Little Rock, Arkansas-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $105.1 million, or 48 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $11.4 million, or 6 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $268.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $419.5 million, or $2.08 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.06 billion.

Uniti expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $1.85 to $1.91 per share.

The company's shares have decreased 20% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $6.56, a decline of 25% in the last 12 months.

