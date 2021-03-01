Uniti: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) _ Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) on Monday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in Little Rock, Arkansas, said it had funds from operations of $109.9 million, or 42 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $47.2 million, or 20 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $275.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $403.3 million, or $1.72 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.07 billion.

Uniti expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.08 billion to $1.09 billion.

The company's shares have risen slightly more than 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $12.01, a climb of 21% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UNIT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UNIT

