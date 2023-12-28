Uniting against school vouchers in Texas: Brandon Enos

Speaker Cameron Sexton, left, stands next to Governor Bill Lee, right, as he answers a question from the media about school vouchers after a panel consisting of parents, the head of New Hope Christian Academy, and Speaker Cameron Sexton on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at the New Hope Christian Academy library in Memphis, Tenn.

Recent victories in the Texas Legislature underscore the noticeable impact of grassroots advocacy efforts in thwarting detrimental changes to the educational system. Public school educators, alongside their allies, successfully opposed the introduction of vouchers in Texas, a contentious issue that could have significantly altered the landscape of education in the state for generations.

The influence of advocacy

Advocacy proved instrumental in bringing attention to the potential pitfalls of introducing vouchers to private schools in Texas. Texas public school educators were able to express their concerns, presenting evidence of the adverse effects of such a policy. This proactive engagement with policymakers helped ensure that the voices of those directly involved in the educational process were heard and considered.

Social media as a useful tool

The latest success in defeating voucher proposals highlights the effectiveness of social media as a tool for advocacy. Many educators utilized these platforms to share information about the potential consequences of vouchers, rallying public support and creating a sense of urgency around the issue. The broad dissemination of information through social media played a pivotal role in mobilizing opposition and fostering awareness.

Sustaining the momentum in elections

The recent victory against vouchers underscores the importance of active participation in local and state elections. Texas Governor Greg Abbott has said he will continue to push for a voucher system in Texas. He has gone as far as saying he will work actively to remove any Republican lawmakers who oppose him in the upcoming primary elections. Texans who support public school educators must unite and recognize the impact that they can have on shaping education policy. The success in defeating the voucher proposal in this latest push by the governor emphasizes the need to reelect the brave representatives who prioritize public education and are responsive to the concerns of educators and their communities.

Voting down vouchers

These vouchers, if ever successfully passed, would allow private schools to be selective and allow some Texas students who have applied to attend their school to use public funds in the form of an Educational Savings Account (voucher) to offset the cost of attendance or supplies. In the current proposed legislation, there would be no state oversight of academic achievement or accountability for expanding the public funds used in private schools. The state oversight is stringent and would not be applied equitably across the board for entities using public funds to educate Texas students.

When legislators said no to voucher proposals in Texas, it exemplified the concrete impact public school educators have had when actively participating in advocacy and engaging in the democratic process. This triumph serves as a powerful reminder of the potential for positive transformation when educators recognize their influence and take proactive steps to shape the future of education in the Lone Star State.

Brandon Enos is superintendent at Cushing ISD in East Texas.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Uniting against school vouchers in Texas: Brandon Enos