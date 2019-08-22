Unity Biotech: Buy at the Low?

Unity Biotech (NASDAQ: UBX) is developing drug candidates to extend the number of years humans can live unburdened by disease, but investors might appreciate it if the small-cap pharma focused just a little bit more on extending the price of shares.

The stock is trading at all-time lows (though "all-time" is just since its IPO in mid-2018). The company's lead drug candidate delivered mixed results in a phase 1 clinical trial in June, although the company characterized the results as "promising" and is moving ahead with a phase 2 study.

Wall Street clearly isn't enamored, but Unity Biotech has a deep pipeline of preclinical assets and exited June with $128 million in cash. Besides, investors might be intrigued by a company attempting to enable healthy aging. Should investors consider the stock a buy at current lows?

What does Unity Biotech do?

Unity Biotech wants to halt or reverse specific diseases driven by aging. The company's current focus is on developing drug candidates that eliminate senescent cells, or cells that are old and inefficient. The bodies of younger individuals tend to be more proficient at mopping up less productive cells and replacing them with new ones, but as we age, regenerative processes gradually break down. That plays a significant role in many diseases with an age component, such as vision loss, cardiovascular health, and most cancers.

In addition to eliminating senescent cells, Unity Biotech teases that it's conducting early-stage research into the biomolecular processes that contribute to mitochondrial dysfunction and the loss of youth-circulating factors. What does that mean?

Mitochondria produce chemical energy that can be readily used by cells; they play an essential role in health. While mitochondria live within most cells, they actually retain their own unique genomes different from your own. Certain mutations or errors in mitochondrial DNA have been linked to everything from autism to cancer to aging. It's inevitable that science will investigate ways to control, transplant, or genetically engineer mitochondria for therapeutic benefit, and Unity Biotech is keen to become a pioneer in that area.

Youth-circulating factors are exactly what they sound like: proteins ("factors") that circulate in the blood of younger organisms and drive regenerative processes. Studies have shown that exposing older mice to blood taken from younger mice can reduce and even reverse some of the effects of aging thanks to a cocktail of such proteins. It's not quite the fountain of youth, and isolating individual circulating factors that can deliver a therapeutic benefit in something as complex as the human body will prove difficult, but it's certainly worth investigating.

