Unity to buy 'The Lord of the Rings' VFX studio Weta Digital in $1.63 billion deal

·1 min read

(Reuters) -Unity Software Inc will buy Weta Digital, a visual effects (VFX) studio known for its work in movies such as "Godzilla vs. Kong" and "Avatar" in a $1.63 billion cash-and-stock deal, the companies said on Tuesday.

The deal is expected to close next year and would help Unity, which makes software for video games and animation, tap into Weta Digital's technology and talent to develop VFX tools and focus on metaverse opportunities.

Weta Digital's Academy Award-Winning VFX team will remain a standalone entity known as WetaFX and is expected to become Unity's largest customer in the media and entertainment space, the companies said.

Weta Digital was founded by film director Peter Jackson of "The Lord of the Rings" fame and has won several Academy and BAFTA Awards and is known for its animated characters such as Gollum, and Caesar in "Planet of the Apes".

Unity shares slumped 9% in extended trading following its third-quarter results.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru;Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Unity is buying Peter Jackson's Weta Digital for over $1.6B

    Unity has just announced its intent to acquire Weta Digital, the legendary visual effects company co-founded by Peter Jackson, for a massive $1.625 billion. Whether or not you recognize the name, you've seen Weta Digital's work. From Lord of the Rings to Avatar to Shang-Chi, if its the kind of movie where people say "you should really see it in theaters," there's a good chance Weta Digital played a huge role in the VFX.

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

    Famed value investor Peter Lynch once said: "All you need for a lifetime of successful investing is a few big winners." And that makes a lot of sense. After buying a stock, the worst outcome is a 100% loss, but there is no limit on the upside.

  • 3 Cathie Wood Stocks That Could Beat Bitcoin

    Cathie Wood's ARK Invest firm has a reputation for scoring big wins with explosive growth plays -- and it's no secret the famous investor is bullish on Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). Read on to see why a panel of Motley Fool contributors thinks these three Cathie Wood stocks can outperform Bitcoin. Keith Noonan: Unity Software (NYSE: U) stands as the fourth-largest overall holding in Cathie Wood's Ark Innovation ETF, and I think the interactive-software development company stands a good chance of crushing the market over the long term.

  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire Is Still Loading Up on This Stock

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.B)(NYSE: BRK.A) shares were little moved on Monday, despite the Warren Buffett-led conglomerate reporting results over the weekend. The company's 10-Q for the period revealed that Berkshire has been slow to deploy its growing pile of cash, perhaps contributing to the market's muted response. Buffett's Berkshire is on pace to buy back more shares this year than ever before.

  • The 'SPAC king' just warned investors that tech stocks could get 'really pummeled' soon ⁠— here are the 3 areas he wants to be in right now

    The tech billionaire is worried about his own sector. This is where he's finding comfort.

  • 3 Stocks That Are Set for Monster Growth in 2022

    Every investor wants to see growth. No matter what your own idiosyncratic style, growth is the secret sauce that will turn every stock recipe into something special. Finding the stocks poised to grow is the trick, however, and it’s not easy. There’s an old saw among investors, that past performance cannot guarantee future returns. That’s just a basic truth. But it’s natural to look back at what has happened to give some hints toward what will be. Wall Street’s analysts are pros at this. They hav

  • General Electric to break up into 3 independent companies

    General Electric announced Tuesday it will break itself into three independent companies focused on aviation, health care and energy.Why it matters: The planned split of the once industrial powerhouse comes after years of seeing its stock underperform and the buildup of high levels of debt.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: "The world demands — and deserves — we bring our best to solve the biggest challenges in flight, health care and

  • These are the next three mega-cap tech stocks you’ll be hearing more about

    As technology stocks have led the market for the better part of a dozen years, there are now 15 companies in the sector that have risen to mega-cap status — those valued at $200 billion or more. Five are valued at more than $1 trillion, including electric-vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA) which I consider a tech company.

  • The Case Against Owning All Dividend-Paying Stocks in Retirement

    Income investors are often all about dividends, but that may not be a smart strategy for retirees. Here’s why, and what investment model they should consider instead.

  • Semiconductor Sales Soar in Q3 on Increased Demand: 5 Winners

    Growing demand for microchips amid supply crunch has been helping companies like NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI), ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) and NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA).

  • GE, an industrial conglomerate pioneer, to break up

    (Reuters) -General Electric Co will split into three public companies as the storied U.S. industrial conglomerate seeks to simplify its business, pare down debt and breathe life into a battered share price, the company said on Tuesday. The split marks the end https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/edison-culp-rise-fall-ge-2021-11-09 of the 129-year-old conglomerate that was once the most valuable U.S. corporation and a global symbol of American business power. GE shares closed 2.6% higher at $111.29 on Tuesday, after reaching a nearly 3-1/2 year high, compared with a 0.35% drop in the broader S&P 500 index.

  • 4 No-Brainer Buffett Stocks to Buy With $500 in November

    Perhaps no investor has demonstrated how powerful an ally time can be than Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett. Since taking over as CEO in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha has led Berkshire to an average annual return of 20% on the nose, through 2020. This might not sound like much nominally, but when examined in aggregate through 2021's year-to-date gains, it works out to an increase in Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A) of almost 3,500,000%.

  • 3 Dow Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in November

    This past May, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) celebrated its 125th anniversary. The Dow Jones also happens to be home to some serious value stocks. If you're looking for a smart place to put your money to work in November, the following three Dow stocks are screaming buys.

  • QuantumScape Stock Soars 21% Following $7.5bn EV Charging Network Investment

    By Sam Boughedda

  • 5 Stocks I Own and Will Add To If the Stock Market Crashes

    A silver lining to a market crash is the chance to add to your most promising holdings while they are discount-priced.

  • These 2 Nasdaq Stocks Could Carry Your Portfolio for Years

    During COVID, large swaths of the globe were forced to adopt digital solutions to replace in-person transactions, accelerating trends in cloud computing, 5G communications, automated factories and cars, and the use of data-driven artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). Riding several of these exciting tech waves, the following competitively advantaged Nasdaq Composite stocks would make excellent cornerstones of tech portfolios through the 2020s and beyond. Although cloud computing was already picking up steam before the pandemic, companies slow on the uptake realized digital transformation is a must, and they're converting to the cloud with increased urgency today.

  • This wild stock market rumpus could send the S&P 500 well over 5,000. But set your alarms for mid-2022.

    Cue the Federal Reserve warning of trouble, even as some argue it supplied the booze for this rager. “The real risk is that by the end of 2022, we de-correlate so far from reality in the Growth and Quality style that the balloon collapses on itself,” says Nordea Investments’ senior macro strategist Sebastien Galy, who credits fear of missing out for driving this market higher, even amid a continued worrying mix of growth and inflation. The first is from the founder of asset-management firm Navellier & Associates, Louis Navellier, who is telling clients he expects the S&P 500 to rise 18% to 20% higher from here by January.

  • What the demise of Zillow Offers means for Austin’s housing market

    The company's Austin holdings represent only a small fraction of the market. But the move still has local ramifications. This article looks at what Zillow owns locally, what will happen to those homes, and why iBuyers may not be so attractive in a market like Austin’s.

  • Chinese property bonds dive as contagion kicks in

    China's property sector suffered a fresh pounding on Tuesday as Kaisa Group made a desperate plea for help, Beijing-backed firms began to wobble and the U.S. Federal Reserve sent its first direct warning about potential global damage. Bonds issued by developers slumped after sources said Kaisa, which was the first Chinese property firm to default back in 2015, told a meeting on Monday with a government think-tank and some of its peers and the country's banks and that it needed help to pay loans, workers and suppliers. Country Garden, China's biggest developer by sales, and China Vanke, which is seen as one of the sector's most solid firms due to partial state ownership, saw their biggest bond price falls on record.

  • Is PayPal Stock Close to a Bottom?

    It's been a tough run for PayPal stock, which is now down 11% on earnings and more than 30% off its highs. When will it bottom?