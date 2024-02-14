Unity Day 2024: How to celebrate the day dedicated to showing the strength of the Ukrainian nation

Unity Day, celebrated on February 16, is one of Ukraine’s newest holidays. What is Unity Day and how did it come about?

Unity Day in Ukraine: The History

Unity Day was first celebrated in 2022 after a decree by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. It was implemented to consolidate Ukrainian society and strengthen its stability in a time of war.

The idea began in early February 2022 after it looked likely that Russia would attack. Ukrainians were called to raise state flags on houses and buildings this day.

This holiday is a symbol of the unity and solidarity of the Ukrainian people in the face of external threats.

Unity Day in Ukraine yanosh_nemesh/depositphotos

Unity Day in Ukraine: How to Celebrate

Unity Day should unite Ukrainians around the Ukrainian identity and express opposition to Russian propaganda, said Zelenskyy. "Ukrainians have different income levels, professions and religions, but they all love their home and want to live in peace," said the President.

The day is to show the strength of a united Ukrainian nation.

Unity Day events are held nationwide on Feb. 16. In 2022, just eight days after Russia launched its unprovoked war of empire and aggression, an impressive 200-meter blue-and-yellow flag was unfurled in Kyiv. A similarly giant Ukrainian flag of Ukraine appeared in Sievierodonetsk, Donetsk Oblast.

Government and residential buildings across the country raise the Ukrainian flag on Unity Day.

Ukrainians congratulate each other and join the celebration in various ways. The vyshyvanka, an embroidered shirt that is part of Ukraine’s national clothing can be seen at workplaces around the country and on children at schools nationwide. Others attach blue-and-yellow ribbons to their clothes or bags.

A flash mob was launched on social networks before Unity Day 2023. Participants took pictures with the flag of Ukraine and use the #UArazom (#UA together) hashtag, before tagging friends and colleagues as part of the challenge.

