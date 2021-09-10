'Unity is our greatest strength': Biden addresses nation on eve of 9/11 anniversary

Reuters

Small employers like Bob Roth on Friday voiced frustration with U.S. President Joe Biden's mandate that workers either get vaccinated or tested regularly to combat the spread of the coronavirus. The co-owner of RoMan Manufacturing, a producer of transformers and glass-molding equipment in Grand Rapids, Michigan, supports vaccination but worries about increased costs, such as for testing and administration, that small companies like his will be forced to bear. "It's easy when you sit in Washington, D.C., to say the employers will handle it," he said.