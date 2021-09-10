'Unity is our greatest strength': Biden addresses nation on eve of 9/11 anniversary
President Biden released a video honoring the victims of September 11th on the eve of the 20th anniversary.
Throughout Wednesday night's French federal election debate one question continued to be raised: Why is Canada having an election now?
Small employers like Bob Roth on Friday voiced frustration with U.S. President Joe Biden's mandate that workers either get vaccinated or tested regularly to combat the spread of the coronavirus. The co-owner of RoMan Manufacturing, a producer of transformers and glass-molding equipment in Grand Rapids, Michigan, supports vaccination but worries about increased costs, such as for testing and administration, that small companies like his will be forced to bear. "It's easy when you sit in Washington, D.C., to say the employers will handle it," he said.
Jake Paul says he will continue standing up to UFC president Dana White until they eventually have no choice but to work together.
Former President Trump and Planned Parenthood have one thing in common: They're both sharing the Iowa State Fairgrounds on Oct. 9.What's happening: Trump is holding a rally at 7pm, just an hour after a fall book sale to benefit the group that the former president's administration took aim at while in office.While there's a gap between the two events, there's expected to be overlap as Trump supporters make their way to the fairgrounds early.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic ins
Even as it opposed President Joe Biden’s plans to require large employers to vaccinate employees or test them weekly, Missouri chamber leaders continued to espouse the importance of vaccination.
Many millennial (and if I’m being honest, Gen X) eyes were blurry this week after Steve Burns, the original host of Nickelodeon’s “Blue’s Clues,” posted a video marking the beloved show’s 25th anniversary. In the video, Burns addressed his abrupt exit after five seasons and vowed, “After all these years, I never forgot you. Ever.” SHUT UP, YOU’RE THE ONE WHO’S CRYING. So on Thursday’s episode of “The Late Show,” Stephen Colbert took a few minutes to talk about the video and the reactions from pe
A U.S. woman who fought through a smoke bomb and gunfire to escape Kabul has been left shocked and traumatized at the Biden administration's failure to keep Americans in the loop ahead of their botched evacuation.
There are lots of bridges in Portland, Ore., and the latest one has easily the most memorable name of them all. You see, "The Simpsons" creator Matt Groening grew up in Portland, resulting in a multitude of Oregon-related names being used throughout the years. Most notably, Groening has admitted that Springfield was indeed based on Springfield, Ore., but the characters of Mayor Quimby, Reverend Lovejoy, "Sideshow" Bob Terwilliger, Milhouse Van Houten, and yes, Ned Flanders, all share their names with streets in Portland.
President Joe Biden appeared to wander out of place Friday while first lady Jill Biden delivered a speech at a Washington, D.C., middle school.
Maryland.govA Maryland judge killed himself on Friday morning, just as the feds showed up at his Henderson home to arrest him in a child sex abuse case.Caroline County Circuit Judge Jonathan Newell, 50, had been on a leave of absence since July after becoming ensnared in an investigation over allegations that he had a hidden camera that captured naked images of boys in his bathroom. When FBI agents showed up at his door Friday morning to arrest him on a federal criminal complaint, they found him
After deleting its first Facebook post, the farm later apologized to the family.
Prosecutors have released texts between Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes and former COO and President Ramesh Balwani, whom she dated.
Tom Canavan was buried alive at the World Trade Center site when the twin towers collapsed 20 years ago on Sept. 11. He was on the 47th floor of the North Tower on a conference call in his boss' office when the American Airlines Flight 11 plane struck his building at 8:46 a.m. While they were trying to escape, a second plane hit the South Tower.
Jim Justice, whose state has one of lowest COVID-19 vaccinations rates, called out people who claim the shots have microchips in them.
The series of gunshots on Washington Street happened around 2:30 on Wednesday, in the middle of a bustling Egleston Square
“I don’t like Black people.” The 27-year-old was sentenced to 16 years in federal prison on hate crime charges.
Thousands of people from Hong Kong are fleeing increasing Chinese control over their lives and moving to Britain, which ruled the city for 156 years.
Kestra CIO Kara Murphy reflects on what happened when a Boeing 767 smashed into the tower just a few floors above her, and the lessons she’s taken from that fateful day.
VF Corporation is down a board member just days after Axios reported that Veronica Wu called the Black Lives Matter […] The post VF Corp. board member steps down after reportedly saying that BLM are ‘the true racists’ appeared first on TheGrio.
Alabama said it will allow a death row inmate's pastor to hold his hand during a lethal injection next month, a decision that was made to end litigation over the issue. Lawyers for Alabama wrote in a June court document that inmates can now have a personal spiritual adviser present with them in the execution chamber and the adviser will be allowed to touch them. The agreement settled litigation over Alabama inmate Willie Smith's request to have his personal pastor with him as he is put to death.