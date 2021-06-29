Unity man accused of assaulting, choking woman in Latrobe

Jun. 28—A Unity man is charged by Latrobe police with breaking into a city residence and assaulting and choking a woman.

Aaron M. Klingensmith, 38, was arraigned on multiple criminal charges including burglary, harassment, simple assault and strangulation after the alleged assault at 1:45 p.m. Sunday at a residence along Wagner Street.

A woman told officer Zachary Lukon that Klingensmith entered the home uninvited and "grabbed her by the throat in the kitchen and lifted her off the ground ... causing impeded breathing," according to court documents.

The woman told police that Klingensmith "threw her to the kitchen counter" and repeatedly punched her. Police said Klingensmith ran out of the home and drove off.

Lukon said in court documents the woman had a "heavily bruised left eye."

Police said Klingensmith was located about seven hours later at a residence along Bethel Church Road in Unity.

Klingensmith was arraigned Monday and released on $10,000 unsecured bond, according to online court dockets. A preliminary hearing is set for July 12.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@triblive.com or via Twitter .