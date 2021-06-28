Unity man accused of chasing woman on foot on Route 30 in Hempfield

Jun. 28—A Unity man is behind bars after state police said he chased a woman on foot on Route 30 in Hempfield during a fight, according to court papers.

Mucahit Demir, 25, is charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, harassment and walking on a highway.

Troopers were called just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday to Route 30 near the Cedar Street exit by two witnesses who reported hearing a woman screaming and a man threatening her, according to court papers.

Police said they found a Toyota Rav4 pulled off the eastbound side of the highway and found a bloody-knuckled Demir standing in the middle of the road. They said he became irate, fighting with and yelling at troopers, according to court papers. Police said he refused to obey repeated commands and resisted officers while being taken into custody.

A woman at the scene reported that she got out of the SUV during an argument when Demir chased her down the road, troopers said. He grabbed her at one point before she got away.

Demir was arraigned Sunday and was being held at the Westmoreland County Prison on $20,000 bail, according to online court records. He did not have an attorney listed. A July 6 preliminary hearing is scheduled.

He does not have a criminal history in Pennsylvania, according to online court records.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .