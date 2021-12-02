Unity man accused of having inappropriate contact with 13-year-old

Dec. 1—A 48-year-old Unity man was arrested this week by Greensburg police after he was accused of having inappropriate contact with a 13-year-old girl.

Thomas B. Greenwood was charged after a two-month investigation by police, according to court documents.

The girl's mother reported to police that Greenwood assisted her moving into a new apartment in the city in September. On Sept. 20, one day after the move, the woman told police she entered her living room from the kitchen and discovered her daughter sitting in Greenwood's lap "kissing him on his lips," Detective Charles Irvin said.

The girl's mother also told police that Greenwood had her hand under the girl's clothing. The mother said she ordered Greenwood to leave the residence before calling police.

The girl also told police that Greenwood had made inappropriate contact with her on one prior occasion.

Police reviewed multiple text messages and a screen shot of one SnapChat message between Greenwood and the girl. In one message, Irvin said Greenwood asked the girl whether she was comfortable "with us being all close and kisses and stuff," Irvin wrote in court documents.

Greenwood was arraigned on charges of corruption of minors, criminal use of a communication facility, indecent assault and indecent assault on a person less than 16 years old.

He was released on $50,000 unsecured bond.

According to online dockets, Greenwood has no prior criminal record.

Greenwood could not be reached for comment. He did not have an attorney listed in court documents.

