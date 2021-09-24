Unity man accused in rape of girl, 12

Sep. 24—A Unity man is accused by police of raping a 12-year-old girl in Derry Borough two years ago, according to court papers.

Christopher A. Simoncini, 35, is charged with rape of a child, statutory sexual assault, indecent assault and related offenses.

Borough police said in a criminal complaint that they were called to Excela Health Latrobe Hospital on July 8, 2019, for a reported sexual assault. The girl told police that Simoncini fondled her before raping her a day earlier. She also reported that Simoncini touched her inappropriately in 2018 and invited her to shower with him, according to court papers.

Charges were filed Sept. 8. Simoncini was arraigned Thursday. He is free on $25,000 unsecured bail, according to online court records.

A preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 17. His attorney could not immediately be reached.

