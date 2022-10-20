Unity man accused of shooting pellet gun at house, troopers

Oct. 20—A Unity man who state troopers said shot a pellet gun at them Tuesday night was arrested on burglary and assault charges.

Police said they heard Robert A. Reynolds, 60, shooting the pellet gun "in unknown directions" when they arrived at Cranberry Lane after a report of a break-in, according to court papers. A relative told police Reynolds had broken four windows on her home around 11:20 p.m. and was screaming, trying to get inside.

When he wasn't successful, he fired the pellet gun multiple times at the relative's home and through the broken windows, police said. Four troopers found him at his nearby home and said Reynolds came around a corner holding the pellet gun, firing it at them twice, according to court papers.

Police took him into custody during which he said he wished he had a real gun, according to court papers. Reynolds was charged with burglary, loitering and prowling at night, propulsion of missiles, resisting arrest, criminal mischief, assault of a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct and reckless endangerment.

He was being held at the Westmoreland County Prison on $25,000 bail. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta by email at rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .