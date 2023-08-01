Unity man accused of taking $380,000 from relative

Aug. 1—A Unity man is accused of stealing $380,000 from a relative for whom he shared power of attorney duties, according to state police.

Christopher H. Treasure, 50, is free on $50,000 unsecured bail on a theft charge. He was arraigned last week.

He became power of attorney for the Hempfield relative in April 2021. Another relative, who also holds power of attorney duties, reported to troopers in June that she believed Treasure was stealing money, according to court papers.

Investigators said they worked with the state Department of Aging's financial abuse specialist team to analyze bank and investment fund accounts. They determined that $380,000 was taken by Treasure between April 2021 and June by withdrawing cash, writing checks and making debit card purchases, police said. They believe he also used some of the money to gamble online.

The relative to whom the money belonged told authorities Treasure didn't have permission to take it, according to court papers. His attorney declined to comment Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 10.

