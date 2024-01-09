Unity man arrested after robbery at Sugar Shack pizza shop

Jan. 9—A Unity man is behind bars after state police said he robbed a pizza and pastry shop with a knife on Monday.

Austin Miles Lewis, 23, had about $150 when troopers apprehended him near his home, according to court papers.

Troopers were called to The Sugar Shack Pizza & Pastry Shop on Garfield Road just outside Latrobe around 1 p.m. for a reported robbery. The owner told investigators that a man, whose face was covered with a bandanna, had a large knife in his hand and demanded cash, according to court papers.

The robber fled on foot into the woods with cash, prompting a search involving a multiple police departments. Troopers said they found a backpack in the woods that contained Lewis' hunting identification card, a knife and a bandanna.

They took him into custody near his home around 3:30 p.m. Lewis admitted to taking the money and dropping the knife in the woods, according to court papers. He is charged with robbery, simple assault, terroristic threats, theft and receiving stolen property.

He was being held at the Westmoreland County Prison on $100,000 bail. Lewis did not have an attorney listed in online court records. A preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 22.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta by email at rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .