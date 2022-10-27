Unity man charged with homicide in Cassandra Gross disappearance

Oct. 27—A Unity man long suspected by state police of involvement in the 2018 disappearance of Cassandra Gross was charged Thursday with homicide.

Thomas G. Stanko, 52, has denied involvement and maintained his innocence though troopers zeroed in on him as a potential suspect almost immediately after Gross was reported missing in April 2018 by her family. State police charged him with homicide, reckless burning, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence. He has not been arraigned.

A news conference in a "high-profile incident" is scheduled for 1 p.m. with state police and the Westmoreland County District Attorney's office.

Stanko has been incarcerated on unrelated state and federal charges during the past four and a half years — and is serving a federal sentence in a gun case — while police and prosecutors continued investigating. Gross' body has not been found.

Cassandra Edlyn Gross of Unity called her mom at 3:35 p.m. April 7, 2018 while driving on Route 30, headed to her Unity apartment. She'd just finished lunch with a friend at the Parkwood Inn in Southwest Greensburg. Mother and daughter made plans to see each other the next day. She was never heard from again.

Baxter, her blind, diabetic dog that has since died, was found two days later wandering alone in the Beatty Crossroads area. On April 10, 2018 her Mitsubishi Outlander was found burned along a rail line near Twin Lakes Park. State police classified the case as a homicide a year later and Gross has been declared legally dead by a judge. Numerous searches have been conducted by police and her family and friends over the years since she was reported missing.

She would have turned 56 this year on May 17.

In the immediate aftermath of Gross' disappearance, investigators focused their searches on two properties then owned by Stanko, who at one time dated Gross. Troopers recovered "several items of interest" in May 2020 at one of the properties. Details of those items have not been released publicly.

Those two properties were transferred in March 2021 to Earl D. Barkley of New Florence for $1 each, according to Westmoreland County deeds.

Stanko was sentenced in July to seven years and three months in a federal prison in a case involving 17 guns that police said they found at a Unity property he owned and a storage unit he rented during their investigation into Gross' disappearance. He was prohibited from possessing a firearm because of previous felony convictions.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta by email at rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .