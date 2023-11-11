Unity man pleads guilty to assaulting woman who wouldn't listen to him compose music

Nov. 10—A Unity man was ordered to serve up to 23 months in jail in connection with two separate assaults against a woman.

Mark D. Marcinik, 32, pleaded guilty Thursday two counts of simple assault and criminal mischief for incidents that police said occurred at two homes in Unity in December and January.

According to court records, Marcinik became upset that a woman wore headphones and did not pay attention to him as he was wrote music. He knocked her to the ground, threw punches, hit her in the face with a soup pot and attempted to strangle her with a cord from a can opener, police said.

A month later, authorities said the same woman claimed Marcinik, whom she described as a former boyfriend, came to her home, made threats and bit her in the arm and on a finger.

One felony charge of strangulation was dismissed as part of a plea deal.

Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Tim Krieger ordered Marcinik to serve at least six months in jail.

According to court records, Marcinik was convicted of drunken driving related to a 2021 incident in which authorities said he led police on a four-mile chase before he was taken into custody.

