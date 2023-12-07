Unity man stabbed, 2 suspects identified

Dec. 7—A gathering among friends Monday evening in Unity turned violent when a group of people stabbed a man in the leg, took his guns and $5,000, according to state police.

The wounded man was taken to AHN Forbes Hospital in Monroeville for treatment and charges were filed against two suspects. Shane Patrick O'Toole, 21, of Munhall, and Sean Chase Jones, 19, of McKeesport, are charged with robbery, aggravated assault, theft and related offenses.

O'Toole was arraigned Wednesday and denied bail. An arrest warrant has been issued for Jones.

Troopers said a group of friends planned to hang out at a home on Latrobe Crabtree Road Monday evening. One of two women invited a few other people with permission of the man who lives there and he was ultimately was stabbed, according to court papers.

The group began talking about guns and the resident, who had a handgun and $5,000 lying on a coffee table, showed them several rifles he owns, police said. The two women told police they hid in a bathroom when a fight broke out. They later identified the two suspects for police.

The wounded man told authorities O'Toole and Jones grabbed two of the rifles and pointed them at him, according to court papers. The fight began in a bedroom and moved to the living room where he eventually gave up after being stabbed and the suspects fled.

O'Toole did not have an attorney listed in online court records. A Dec. 18 preliminary hearing is set. He was being held at the Westmoreland County Prison. It was unclear if additional members of the group would be facing any charges.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta by email at rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .