Unity Peace March, volunteer fair among MLK events next week in Monroe

MONROE — Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be observed next week at Monroe County Community College.

MCCC will be closed Monday in observance of the holiday. The public is welcome to attend several events planned for Tuesday through Jan. 19. All events and activities are free. Links to Zoom sessions and more information about in-person events can be found at monroeccc.edu/events.

Donna Hwang of Monroe plays the banjo as she leads a previous Monroe County Community College Unity Peace March in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Erika Hunt, human resources assistant at MCCC, holds the "We Shall" sign, while Scott Behrens, vice president of enrollment management and student success, and Bonnie Weber of Dundee hold the "Overcome" sign as the group crosses the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. pedestrian bridge. This year's Unity Peace March is Tuesday.

The annual Unity Peace March will take place noon-1 p.m. Tuesday. Participants will meet in downtown Monroe on the south side of the MLK Pedestrian Bridge and march east on Front Street, north over the Monroe Street bridge and west on Elm Avenue to conclude at the MLK Monument in St. Mary’s Park. Attendees should dress for the weather.

A Volunteer Fair will take place Wednesday in the Admissions hallway of the Warrick Student Center on the main campus, 1555 S. Raisinville Road. Students, faculty, staff and members of the community are invited to visit with nonprofit community organizations from across Monroe County to learn more about opportunities for volunteering and community involvement. Organizations that want to participate should contact ewillcock@monroeccc.edu or call 734-384-4179, no later than noon Tuesday to reserve a table.

A Coffee Hour session will take place 10-11 a.m. Thursday. The discussion will focus on King and his legacy of peace. It will be in the 1300 Cafe in the Warrick Student Center.

The Zoom session “The Legacy of Dr. King: Head Start” will begin at 3 p.m. Thursday. Dr. Beverly Tomek, dean of humanities/social sciences at MCCC, will be the host.

MCCC’s Community Outreach Committee will provide dinner at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Oaks of Righteousness homeless shelter.

The Zoom session “MLK’s Impact on Michigan” will begin at 2:30 p.m. Jan. 19. Christina Klein, historian and history teacher at the University of Toledo and Binghamton University, will be the host.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Unity Peace March, volunteer fair among MLK events next week in Monroe