Unity plungers raise money for GRM, MLK center

Jan. 17—Karee Colbert had little time for words as she raced uphill after wading neck-deep in frigid water Monday afternoon.

"It was wonderful, I'm freezing, but I want to get into the car now," she said as rapidly as she could.

Colbert, who works art Fort Gibson Early Learning Center, was one of 10 people wading into Three Forks Harbor off the Arkansas River on Monday afternoon. Temperatures were in the teens.

Her husband, Jeremy Colbert with Trinity Family Worship, said the group took the plunge for unity and to raise money. The plunge was recorded live on Facebook and viewers were encouraged to pledge money for Gospel Rescue Mission or the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center.

Sub-freezing temperatures prompted the community center to cancel Martin Luther King Jr. birthday festivities Monday. The Rev. Rodger Cutler, president of the Muskogee Branch of the NAACP, saw the plunge as a way to honor the Civil Rights leader.

"Dr. King put it very clear when he said life's most persistent questions is what are you doing for others," Cutler said. "This band of men are putting it all on the line today as they celebrate unity. I thought it was very important, as Jeremy drug me out here on this cold wintry day, for the NAACP to come support this day of unity."

Gospel Rescue Mission Executive Director Rich Schaus said Tuesday that GRM received at least $200 in pledges from Monday's plunge. As he joined in taking the plunge, Schaus admitted he was "absolutely nuts."

However, the plunge calls attention to the area's homeless and needy, he said.

"The people we serve at the mission, they're out in this all the time," he said. "We struggle a little bit, suffer a little bit, but it's part of the process."

Two plungers went in bare-chested. Adam Clark completely submerged himself.

"It's freezing cold," he said. "Your body kind of goes numb a little bit, but the hands and feet really hurt."

It also was Clark's second plunge of the day.

"In my backyard, I have a 110-gallon water tank that I dip into every morning," he said, adding that he had to break about an inch of ice to plunge into the tank Monday morning.

The plunges have health benefits, Clark said. "It's just invigorating and fun."