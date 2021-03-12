Unity Software Inc. (U) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Unity Software Inc. (U) closed at $105.70 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.84% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.9%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.59%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 14.99% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.38% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.71% in that time.

U will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.35 per share and revenue of $975.25 million, which would represent changes of +10.26% and +26.25%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for U should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. U is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, which puts it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

