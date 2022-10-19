Unity Township man facing charges after allegedly shooting at state troopers with pellet gun

Windows and doors are boarded up after a tense situation unfolded between troopers and a Unity Township man late Monday night.

Robert Reynolds is in jail after troopers said they were called to Cranberry Lane for a man who was breaking his neighbors’ windows and firing a pellet gun.

”Mr. Reynolds is fortunate that those troopers used and exercised their discretion and were able to take him into custody,” Trooper Steve Limani said.

Troopers said when they arrived, they could hear the sound of the pellet gun but could not find Reynolds.

Reynolds was yelling from inside his house, and then allegedly pointed the pellet rifle toward troopers and fired multiple times.

”If you were going to brandish a firearm, in this case it’s a pellet gun, there’s a chance you’re going to be met with lethal force,” Limani said.

State police said had troopers not known this was a pellet gun, the outcome could have been drastically different.

”Luckily for him, we had information that it was a pellet gun on our way down there, because I think the incident probably would’ve ended differently,” Limani explained.

State police said Reynolds actually made statements after the fact that he wished he did have a real gun.

Reynolds remains in jail.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

