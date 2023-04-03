Unity Township woman scammed out of $14,000 by unknown man reporting problem with her McAfee account

A Unity Township woman is out $14,000 after a man told her that her McAfee account was credited for more than she was owed.

According to the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office, the woman, 74, spoke with Pennsylvania State Police back in January about the theft.

The woman said she was contacted by an unknown man who said her McAfee account was credited $14,000 instead of $140. She was told to transfer the money from her bank into Bitcoin to return it.

Officials said the woman withdrew the requested amount of money from her bank account and was told to buy Bitcoin from a kiosk at the Lowrey Avenue Sunoco gas station in Jeanette.

The woman sent the receipt with the account number and other personal information to the man, officials said.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating and urge residents to never give out personal information, never buy gift cards or send money electronically to someone you do not know, hang up and call police if it seems suspicious.

The Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office is assisting with the investigation.

