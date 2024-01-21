Unity walk draws 4,000 to support Lahaina as it steps closer to rebuilding after fire

Jan. 21—Related Photo Gallery: Unity walk draws thousands to support Lahaina

LAHAINA >> A community that proved its mettle throughout the devastating Aug. 8 fire that wiped out historic Lahaina town and left at least 100 confirmed dead took a significant step forward together Saturday during the Ho'ulu Lahaina Unity Gathering.

A light mist was present as the 4.5-mile march wound from Lahaina Bypass Road to Launiupoko Beach Park where the crews of the four voyaging canoes — Hokule'a, Hikianalia, Makali'i and Mo'okiha o Pi'ilani — came ashore and were welcomed with culturally significant chanting, dance and ceremony. Some 4,000 people either participated in the walk or witnessed the rare arrival of all four of the Polynesian Voyaging Society canoes and their crews.

The arrival of these navigators, including Nainoa Thompson, pwo navigator and Polynesian Voyaging Society CEO, coincided with an important turning point for the Lahaina community as it moves from recovery to rebuilding. They answered the call to show their support from big wave rider and waterman Archie Kalepa, whose Lele Aloha nonprofit group organized the unity gathering.

Kalepa, who was born and raised in Lahaina, is a descendant of nine generations of Native Hawaiians going back to the konohiki, or traditional caretakers of their communities. He served as a captain on at least 12 deep-sea voyaging canoes and retired after 32 years as a Maui lifeguard, lifeguard captain and head of Maui County Ocean Safety.

He also is one of five unpaid advisers to Mayor Richard Bissen to figure out how best to help the multiple, diverse needs of fire survivors, including the thousands of families still living in hotels who hope to eventually relocate into more comfortable, long-term housing.

Bissen, Gov. Josh Green and Federal Emergency Management Agency's Robert Fenton, Maui's chief federal response coordinator, as well as leaders in the American Red Cross and the Army Corps of Engineers and other government agencies, also answered Kalepa's call to walk with the community as it embarks on a path of healing. Supporters came from other Hawaiian islands, the U.S. mainland and other countries.

Kalepa told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser that some criticized the breadth of his invitation, which initially was met with some resistance.

"I know that a lot of people are criticizing this event for allowing the governor and the mayor and others to participate, (the event) needs to be inclusive of everyone, not only the people of Lahaina, but the people of Hawaii. I cannot tell you how important that is. We may agree to disagree, but one thing we have to understand is that we have to stand together as a community. There's no sole purpose for this event other than everyone to be together."

The event follows an announcement earlier this month from Green, Bissen and other federal and nonprofit partners, who committed $500 million in funds to create 3,000 interim units for Maui wildfire survivor households by July 1. That interim housing plan for Maui raised hopes for many. But it was criticized by Lahaina Strong, a grassroots advocacy organization that has been using fishing rights to camp on Kaanapali Beach to raise awareness that many fire survivors are still living in hotels and are in need of promptly transitioning into more "dignified housing."

Green said during the unity walk that he was heartened by the intention surrounding the event and the turnout.

"It's clear that almost everyone wants to work together. Archie has done something extraordinary to get us all together in this peaceful way. The frustrations are understandable. But this is one of the largest, most complicated things that we'll ever do, which is help people and rebuild homes for a large part of our state. It's happening in real time, but sometimes it's hard to see. We'll support anyone who has had any loss or pain all the way to the end."

Green said in the next 30 to 60 days "people will see thousands of houses become available long term."

He added that 1,367 housing units will come available in FEMA's direct lease program, and hundreds more on the state side. Green said in two to three months transition housing will begin to arrive "to build small villages," which can later be used to meet other needs.

Bissen said he was thrilled by the event's turnout and the spirit of cooperation that was evident.

"It's great to see everybody here for Maui. The entire state is here," he said. "People are here from every walk of life and they are working together."

Kalepa told the Star-­Advertiser that the Lahaina community is embarking on a time of healing and of navigating its future — which will require respect and unity.

"Like Martin Luther King Jr. said, if you can fly, fly. If you can run, run. If you can walk, walk. If you can crawl, crawl — but just keep moving. As a community, I know I'm a victim of pain and suffering. I want to see my friends. I want to see my neighbors. I want to see my family that has been here for nine generations. But this is not about me, this is about bringing the community together with no political ties but with respect to the word 'unity' — it's about being inclusive and not exclusive."

Hawaiian cultural expert Oralani Koa, who assisted Kalepa with the event's cultural protocols, said all were chosen with great intention to honor Lahaina lands as well as the diverse community and its ancestors.

"Liholiho said, 'Who would not be wise on a path walked upon by my ancestors or my parents,'" Koa said. "Just because the fire looks different doesn't mean that our ancestors haven't walked this path before in our history. We look back at what was left for us and we move forward with the lessons that were learned."

She said as the walk passed the burn zone on the Lahaina Bypass, the cultural protocols were chosen and executed to honor the places and the people who took care of them.

"We are honoring the land more than anything else with the thought process that no matter what, the land doesn't need people. We need the land," she said. "We are making sure that we give the honor that is due to a place — a land that has fed generations of people and has welcomed people from every walk of life and all over the world."

Koa said as the walkers approached the lower road leading to the beach park, the cultural protocols sought to honor the different ethnicities that made up Lahaina.

Before entering the beach park, walkers they were purified with water cast by kumu hula Kapono'ai Molitau and members of the Na Hanona Kulike 'o Pi'ilani halau. The halau later welcomed the crews of the four voyaging crews, who sought permission to enter as they recounted the genealogy of the canoes in arrival chants and dance.

In order to participate, Hokule'a had to be brought home on a barge as it had been making its way along the western coast of the United States starting in Alaska. It also required changing some of its future schedule.

Thompson said the decision followed a call from Kalepa, who requested, "'Can you please bring Hokule'a home because we need its light to find our way out of this storm.'"

Thompson said Kalepa added, "'But it's going to be OK because we are going to change the world.'"

Thompson said, "From what I see, Lahaina is teaching the world already. We can be divided. We can disagree, but we come together around simple things — love of this land of our ancestors; love of home; love of family. We'll fight and protect the dignity and responsibility to make sure that every single child has a future that is healthy, that's clean (and) that's safe. This is Lahaina."

Kalepa and Thompson drew massive applause from those gathered at the beach park. However, the challenge of unifying the community was made clear when an angry woman crashed the speeches and yelled, "Now is a time to fight, it is not a time to celebrate."

Anita Laviola, a mental health therapist who lives in Kula, said many in Maui are still struggling in the aftermath of the wildfires. Laviola said the rawness of the grief and anger is part of what motivated her to come to the walk to show her support.

"People talk about Lahaina like it's an entity. Like they have lost their best friend," she said. "There have been more substance abuse relapses and suicides. Today was a symbol of hope, but the needs are going to be long term."

