Univ. of West Georgia professor charged with murder of 18-year-old student

“I was shocked,” said Caitlyn Glosson.

The news of the killing of University of West Georgia 18-year-old Freshman Anna Jones, quickly hit the small town of Carrolton.

Carrolton police tell Channel 2 that her killer was West Georgia Professor Richard Sigman.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Caitlyn Glosson is a nursing student at the University of West Georgia, she said she can’t believe what happened, “I was really shocked about it. I didn’t think that a professor from West Georgia would do that.”

Carrolton police said around 12:30, Saturday morning, officers arrived at the Tanner Medical Center after getting calls of Jones being shot. Police said everything happened off Adamson Square in the courthouse parking deck.

Witnesses said Sigman had got into an argument with another man at Leopoldo’s. That’s when the man told security, that Sigman threatened to shoot him. When security approached Sigman, they saw he had a weapon and told him to leave. Sigman, then walked towards the parking deck and started shooting into a parked car. He hit Anna inside. She died at the hospital.

TRENDING STORIES:

Sigman is charged with murder, three counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. The University of West Georgia also fired him as a professor.

The University released a statement, stating: The University of West Georgia has learned of the loss of one of its students, Anna Jones, who passed away following an off-campus incident earlier today. UWG has terminated the employment of Richard Sigman and continues to work with the city of Carrollton Police Department, which leads this ongoing investigation.”On behalf of the university, we wish to convey our deepest condolences to Anna’s family and many friends,” said Dr. Brendan Kelly, UWG’s president. “We know this news is difficult to process and affects many members of our university community. We ask that you keep Anna’s family, friends, and all who have been touched by this tragedy in your thoughts during this tremendously difficult time.”Counseling and support services are available to all UWG students, faculty, and staff. Resources may be found at westga.edu/wellness. Students may call the UWG Counseling Center 24/7 by calling 678-839-6428 and selecting option 2.

Story continues

Her family wrote on the Gofundme page: “She was a beautiful, sweet soul and her smile would light up a room! As with most parents, you never think that you will need life insurance for your child. This was a devastating and senseless crime that left a lot of hearts broken, a community mourning, and a family grieving.”

To donate, click here.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: