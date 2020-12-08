Univar Solutions Expands Distribution Agreement with Solvay Novecare

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) ("Univar Solutions" or "the Company"), a global chemical and ingredient distributor and provider of value-added services, announced today an expanded distribution agreement with Solvay Group's Novecare Coatings and Industrial Process Solutions business units to distribute their coatings products in the United States and industrial products in the United States and Canada.

As the only national distributor for Solvay in the coatings and industrial businesses, Univar Solutions will leverage its reach, technical expertise and knowledge in these markets to broaden the availability of Solvay products across the United States and Canada. Novecare Coatings chemistries are used in everything from paints and adhesives to inks and waterborne and architectural coatings. Applications for the industrial product lines include lubricants and metalworking, metal cleaning and finishing, automotive, and chemical manufacturing.

"Through our network of solution centers, Univar Solutions is well positioned to deliver the functional, regulatory, and market trend insights needed to help expand business in these important markets. We are excited to be a distributor of Solvay's Novecare business in the coatings and industrial markets in the United States and Canada and our breadth and depth of knowledge, experience, and broad market reach make us a strong partner for a world class manufacturer like Solvay," commented Joshua Hicks, vice president of Industrial Solutions at Univar Solutions. "Not only does this agreement continue to strengthen our existing relationship, it also allows both of us to better serve these extremely dynamic market segments. Solvay has an excellent reputation in the market for producing high performance materials, and for continued innovation, quality, and application expertise that brings differential performance."

Univar Solutions is currently Solvay's largest distributor of surfactants and additives, including the Solvay Aerosol® line of specialty surfactants used in a wide variety of applications from emulsion polymer systems, to life science applications, and homecare products. As superwetters, the Solvay Aerosol® products provide excellent wetting characteristics and can help enable customers to achieve an improved cost of formulation without compromising performance.

"We look forward to working closely with Univar Solutions as part of our expanded agreement, helping their customers solve technical challenges and unlocking new business opportunities," commented Chuck Price, vice president of coatings and industrial process solutions at Solvay. "With Univar Solutions sales and technical expertise and dedicated customer service, together, we are well positioned to help provide customers what they need to develop innovative products in coatings and a variety of industrial markets."

About Univar Solutions
Univar Solutions (NYSE: UNVR) is a leading global specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and North American sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, world-class formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools the company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and grow together. Learn more at univarsolutions.com.

About Solvay
Solvay is a science company whose technologies bring benefits to many aspects of daily life. With more than 24,100 employees in 64 countries, Solvay bonds people, ideas and elements to reinvent progress. The Group seeks to create sustainable shared value for all, notably through its Solvay One Planet plan crafted around three pillars: protecting the climate, preserving resources and fostering better life. The Group's innovative solutions contribute to safer, cleaner, and more sustainable products found in homes, food and consumer goods, planes, cars, batteries, smart devices, health care applications, water and air purification systems. Founded in 1863, Solvay today ranks among the world's top three companies for the vast majority of its activities and delivered net sales of €10.2 billion in 2019. Learn more at www.solvay.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes certain statements relating to future events and our intentions, beliefs, expectations, and predictions for the future, which are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations and assumptions. A detailed discussion of these factors and uncertainties is contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Potential factors that could affect such forward-looking statements include, among others: the ultimate geographic spread of the COVID-19 pandemic; the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic; actions that may be taken by governmental authorities to address or otherwise mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the potential negative impacts of COVID-19 on the global economy and our customers and suppliers; the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, results of operations and financial condition; other fluctuations in general economic conditions, particularly in industrial production and the demands of our customers; significant changes in the business strategies of producers or in the operations of our customers; increased competitive pressures, including as a result of competitor consolidation; significant changes in the pricing, demand and availability of chemicals; our levels of indebtedness, the restrictions imposed by our debt instruments, and our ability to obtain additional financing when needed; the broad spectrum of laws and regulations that we are subject to, including extensive environmental, health and safety laws and regulations; an inability to integrate the business and systems of companies we acquire, including of Nexeo Solutions, Inc., or to realize the anticipated benefits of such acquisitions; potential business disruptions and security breaches, including cybersecurity incidents; an inability to generate sufficient working capital; increases in transportation and fuel costs and changes in our relationship with third party providers; accidents, safety failures, environmental damage, product quality and liability issues and recalls; major or systemic delivery failures involving our distribution network or the products we carry; operational risks for which we may not be adequately insured; ongoing litigation and other legal and regulatory risks; challenges associated with international operations; exposure to interest rate and currency fluctuations; potential impairment of goodwill; liabilities associated with acquisitions, ventures and strategic investments; negative developments affecting our pension plans and multi-employer pensions; labor disruptions associated with the unionized portion of our workforce; and the other factors described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We caution you that the forward-looking information presented in this press release is not a guarantee of future events or results, and that actual events or results may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this press release. In addition, forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "plan," "seek, "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" or "continue" or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Any forward-looking information presented herein is made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

