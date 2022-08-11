Universal Biosensors (ASX:UBI) Is In A Good Position To Deliver On Growth Plans

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Universal Biosensors (ASX:UBI) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

When Might Universal Biosensors Run Out Of Money?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. Universal Biosensors has such a small amount of debt that we'll set it aside, and focus on the AU$32m in cash it held at June 2022. Importantly, its cash burn was AU$15m over the trailing twelve months. So it had a cash runway of about 2.1 years from June 2022. Notably, analysts forecast that Universal Biosensors will break even (at a free cash flow level) in about 2 years. So there's a very good chance it won't need more cash, when you consider the burn rate will be reducing in that period. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Well Is Universal Biosensors Growing?

Universal Biosensors boosted investment sharply in the last year, with cash burn ramping by 63%. That's not ideal, but we're made even more nervous given that operating revenue was flat over the same period. Considering both these metrics, we're a little concerned about how the company is developing. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Easily Can Universal Biosensors Raise Cash?

Universal Biosensors seems to be in a fairly good position, in terms of cash burn, but we still think it's worthwhile considering how easily it could raise more money if it wanted to. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Universal Biosensors has a market capitalisation of AU$70m and burnt through AU$15m last year, which is 21% of the company's market value. That's not insignificant, and if the company had to sell enough shares to fund another year's growth at the current share price, you'd likely witness fairly costly dilution.

How Risky Is Universal Biosensors' Cash Burn Situation?

On this analysis of Universal Biosensors' cash burn, we think its cash runway was reassuring, while its increasing cash burn has us a bit worried. Shareholders can take heart from the fact that analysts are forecasting it will reach breakeven. While we're the kind of investors who are always a bit concerned about the risks involved with cash burning companies, the metrics we have discussed in this article leave us relatively comfortable about Universal Biosensors' situation. Readers need to have a sound understanding of business risks before investing in a stock, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Universal Biosensors that potential shareholders should take into account before putting money into a stock.

