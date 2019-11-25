The Universal Biosensors (ASX:UBI) Share Price Is Down 38% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried

In order to justify the effort of selecting individual stocks, it's worth striving to beat the returns from a market index fund. But the risk of stock picking is that you will likely buy under-performing companies. We regret to report that long term Universal Biosensors, Inc. (ASX:UBI) shareholders have had that experience, with the share price dropping 38% in three years, versus a market return of about 37%. And the ride hasn't got any smoother in recent times over the last year, with the price 23% lower in that time. Furthermore, it's down 14% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders. We note that the company has reported results fairly recently; and the market is hardly delighted. You can check out the latest numbers in our company report.

Universal Biosensors isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last three years, Universal Biosensors saw its revenue grow by 36% per year, compound. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. While its revenue increased, the share price dropped at a rate of 15% per year. That seems like an unlucky result for holders. It's possible that the prior share price assumed unrealistically high future growth. Still, with high hopes now tempered, now might prove to be an opportunity to buy.

Universal Biosensors shareholders are down 23% for the year, but the market itself is up 22%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 4.3%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. Shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

