Universal Biosensors, Inc. (ASX:UBI) Is Expected To Breakeven In The Near Future

Universal Biosensors, Inc. (ASX:UBI) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Universal Biosensors, Inc., through its subsidiary, Universal Biosensors Pty Ltd, operates as a biosensors company primarily in Australia. On 31 December 2021, the AU$150m market-cap company posted a loss of AU$11m for its most recent financial year. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Universal Biosensors will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to some industry analysts covering Universal Biosensors, breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of AU$6.5m in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 85%, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Universal Biosensors' upcoming projects, but, bear in mind that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 0.2% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

