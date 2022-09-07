Universal Biosensors, Inc.'s (ASX:UBI) Profit Outlook

Universal Biosensors, Inc. (ASX:UBI) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Universal Biosensors, Inc., through its subsidiary, Universal Biosensors Pty Ltd, operates as a biosensors company primarily in Australia. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a AU$11m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of AU$16m, moving it further away from breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Universal Biosensors will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Universal Biosensors is bordering on breakeven, according to the 2 Australian Medical Equipment analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of AU$4.9m in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 91% is expected, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Universal Biosensors given that this is a high-level summary, however, take into account that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 0.7% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

