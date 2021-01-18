Universal Credit £20 uplift could be extended, signals PM

Harry Yorke
Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson

A £20 uplift in Universal Credit could be extended until lockdown restrictions end, Boris Johnson has signalled, as it emerged that officials have discussed tapering the additional support over a period of months.

With several Conservative MPs lining up in Parliament with Labour to call for the benefit increase to continue beyond April, the Prime Minister stated that the Government would support people “throughout the pandemic.”

Asked repeatedly if he intended to extend it, he told reporters on a visit to Oxfordshire: “I think you’ve heard me say that we want to support people throughout the pandemic.

“We want to make sure that people don’t suffer as a result of the economic consequences of the pandemic.”

It came just 24 hours after Dominic Raab, the Foreign Secretary, insisted that it "will end in April".

Downing Street sources said no decision had been taken on the uplift, which was announced for nearly six million people in March to help families cope with the coronavirus crisis, adding an extra £1,040 to their incomes.

However, The Daily Telegraph understands that a suite of options have now been drawn up, including a gradual winding down of the increase into the new financial year.

A taper, which is seen as a potential compromise between competing views in Cabinet, would see the uplift gradually reduce overtime, as seen with the first version of the furlough scheme.

This would prevent another “cliff-edge” occurring later down the line in the event of an extension, which some ministers fear will be used again by Sir Keir Starmer to attack the Government and drive a “wedge” between Mr Johnson and his newer “Red Wall” MPs, who are more sympathetic to Labour’s arguments on welfare.

Their concerns appeared to be vindicated on Monday afternoon, as Stephen Crabb, a former work and pensions secretary, used a debate organised by Labour to urge ministers to extend the benefit increase by 12 months to give people “certainty” over their finances.

He was joined by Simon Fell, a member of the Northern Research Group of Tory MPs, who said: “I'm glad to stand with my colleagues in the Northern Research Group when we say that now is not the time to consider any reduction in the uplift in Universal Credit.”

A backlash over the planned cut had also mounted over the weekend, with Tory whatsapp groups inundated with messages from MPs elected last year demanding an extension.

However, the Government averted a major rebellion after the NRG agreed to follow the Conservative whip and abstain, with Labour’s motion to extend the £20 weekly increase passing by 278 votes to zero.

Mr Crabb was among six Conservative MPs to vote with Labour, along with Robert Halfon, chairman of the Commons education committee.

It is not yet clear how long either the taper or extension would last for, with insiders indicating it would likely be determined by how long ministers believe restrictions will last for, as well as the outlook for the economy and labour market.

Whitehall sources say the proposal was tabled jointly at a meeting between Mr Johnson, the Chancellor Rishi Sunak, and Therese Coffey, the Work and Pensions Secretary, at a meeting on Friday.

It comes after sources told this newspaper last week that there were differences in opinion between the Treasury and Department for Work and Pension over the policy, although sources insist Mr Sunak has not ruled out an extension and is keeping all options on the table.

Alternatively, the Treasury has proposed a lump sum payment, which reports initially suggested would be £500 per claimant, ensuring they continued to receive the same level of support through to October.

However, sources on Monday said could be “more generous” if the economic circumstances warranted it.

Separately, Treasury insiders fired a warning shot to Conservative MPs over the cost of a permanent uplift on the public finances, suggesting that the £6bn annual bill would need to be funded with tax rises.

Floating two potential scenarios, the insiders pointed to a 1p increase in income tax for 30 million taxpayers - translating to £175 for someone earning £30,000 - as well as a 5p hike in fuel duty.

Alternatively, the Treasury figures suggest that VAT could be increased to at least 21 per cent, adding approximately to £200 to household bills.

One MP told The Telegraph: “Tory MPs know they voted for a temporary measure. To make a permanent change to Universal Credit of this scale across the board...the cost of this is very substantial.

“It’s a lot of lolly and it’s the equivalent of 5p on petrol and 1p on the basic rate of income tax.”

The talks continue, with Mr Johnson due to take a final decision before Mr Sunak announces the Government’s position at the Budget in March.

