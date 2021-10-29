Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Shareholders Will Want The ROCE Trajectory To Continue

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So on that note, Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Universal Display is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.19 = US$228m ÷ (US$1.4b - US$163m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

So, Universal Display has an ROCE of 19%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 13% generated by the Semiconductor industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Universal Display compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

The trends we've noticed at Universal Display are quite reassuring. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 19%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 115%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Universal Display thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

Our Take On Universal Display's ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that Universal Display is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Since the stock has returned a staggering 250% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Universal Display (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should know about.

