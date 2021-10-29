Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Shareholders Will Want The ROCE Trajectory To Continue

Simply Wall St
·2 min read

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So on that note, Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Universal Display is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.19 = US$228m ÷ (US$1.4b - US$163m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

So, Universal Display has an ROCE of 19%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 13% generated by the Semiconductor industry.

View our latest analysis for Universal Display

roce
roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Universal Display compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

The trends we've noticed at Universal Display are quite reassuring. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 19%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 115%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Universal Display thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

Our Take On Universal Display's ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that Universal Display is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Since the stock has returned a staggering 250% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Universal Display (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should know about.

While Universal Display isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Democrats want to tax billionaires. Here's how much Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk, and Jeff Bezos would pay under their new plan.

    Democrats are targeting 700 or so billionaires and economist Gabriel Zucman has calculated what the US - and the world's - richest would pay.

  • 7 Cryptos You’ll Wish You Bought in 2021 as Bitcoin Surges

    There’s a very compelling case to be made that cryptocurrency will move even higher in 2022. In short, that means now is the time to buy. Overall demand for cryptos will rise, bringing prices up for the entire market. Although that suggests prices will move up for most individual cryptocurrencies, there will obviously be winners and losers. I’ll get to what I believe will separate one from the other in a moment. But first, I want to note that momentum in the most dominant force in the sector sho

  • Missed Out on Bitcoin and Ethereum? Here's What to Buy Now

    If you've got a bad case of fear of missing out (FOMO) when it comes to Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), you're not alone. True to form, the cryptocurrency market has been volatile all year, offering investors plenty of chances to buy the dip. Here are five things you can do right now to ease your crypto FOMO in a calm and collected way.

  • In a market full of wild valuations, Bill Gates holds these stocks for the stable income growth

    Slow and steady wins the race. Even for Bill Gates.

  • In one day, Elon Musk made $37 billion and slammed Democrats' plan to tax billionaires. Here's what he meant when he said the government will 'come for you.'

    Musk said the government could "run out of money" and "come for you." Yet the government has run a deficit for years without billionaires paying much.

  • 2 Top-Rated Cybersecurity Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and Hold Long Term

    If there's one thing making consumers and company executives equally nervous right now, it's cyber attacks. Organizations that leave themselves exposed to malicious cybersecurity breaches can quickly lose public trust, and consumers are growing more conscious about the safety of their data.

  • Real Estate Trust or LLC? Helping Landlords Choose

    Once you’ve bought property, are you protected legally against the liabilities that come with renting it out? Learn how to make sure you're covered.

  • How high can meme coin prices go?

    In 2013, a new cryptocurrency, Dogecoin, was minted as a joke making fun of the speculative frenzy surrounding Bitcoin. Then last Aug., an anonymous developer created the Shiba Inu coin, the canine mascot for Dogecoin, riffing off the previous prank. The two “meme coins,” as they are called, are now the 9th and 10th most valuable cryptocurrencies by market capitalization worth a collective $79 billion.

  • The Fight Between Texas and Wall Street Is About to Get Bigger

    (Bloomberg) -- Outside San Antonio this month, a veteran of Texas politics got so upset about Wall Street’s retreat from fossil fuels that he compared the oil industry’s fight for funding to the civil rights struggle. Most Read from BloombergA Guide to G-20 Leaders and Why a Climate Deal Is So HardCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityIn Dallas, a hed

  • 3 Hypergrowth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 21,551% to 948,737% by 2023

    This trio could deliver jaw-dropping revenue growth over the next three years. However, this doesn't tell the full story.

  • How to Retire With $2 Million on the Average American's Salary

    Here are five tips to help build a $2 million nest egg on the average American's salary of $51,480.

  • Ether Reaches Record High of Over $4.4K as Shiba Inu Becomes a Leading ETH Burner

    Ether has rallied 45% in October, outperforming bitcoin.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Just Popped 8%

    Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) jumped 8.1% as of 1 p.m. EDT on Thursday after the solid-state rechargeable battery start-up announced that independent third-party tests verified the performance of its batteries as described in the company's own December 2020 presentation. QuantumScape reported that testing of three single-layer cells by Mobile Power Solutions, an independent lab, showed that its batteries successfully completed a simulation of how a battery might work in the real world, being roughly equivalent to 240,000 miles driven by a vehicle with a 300-mile range. This was still a lab test, and it remains to be shown that QuantumScape's technology will work in a real-world application.

  • Man received loan after calling number on toilet door, kept illegal money

    A man called a handwritten number accompanied with the message “need cash call this number HP” on the back of a toilet door and later received an illegal loan.

  • 5 Signs You're Really Ready to Retire

    Savings is crucial for retirement because you can't live on Social Security alone. The exact amount you'll need can vary depending on your spending habits as a retiree, the age at which you'll retire, and the other income sources you'll have. A good rule of thumb is to aim for 10 times your final salary, but you may want to dig into the specifics and find out exactly how much income your investments will safely produce and compare that to your needs before retiring.

  • Here's Why Investors Are Likely to See Ford's Stock Price Double

    In This morning's Market Recon, I mentioned that Ford Motor had pierced my $17 target price and that I was honor bound to make some kind of sale and then refigure for you and I, a new target. Shortly after publication, I realized that I had increased my target price for Ford Motor to $19 from $17 in a piece for Real Money on September 28th, when the last sale was $14.65. Sarge fave Ford Motor reported the firm's third quarter financial performance on Wednesday evening.

  • Chicago Council Approves $16.7 Billion Budget With Guaranteed Basic Income

    (Bloomberg) -- The Chicago City Council on Wednesday approved a $16.7 billion budget for 2022 designed to help the city recover from losses sustained during the pandemic, through measures including one of the biggest guaranteed basic income programs in the country. Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaMayor Lori Lightfoot’s plan relies on both

  • 10 High Dividend Stocks With Over 8% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 high dividend stocks with over 8% yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to the 5 High Dividend Stocks With Over 8% Yield. An increased income has always been one of the main attractions offered […]

  • ‘We could barely afford a babysitter in New York City.’ But we bought a gorgeous, $340,000 house in Savannah. Here’s how.

    My husband had just had his salary cut by 50%, and we were living with my parents in Westchester County, New York, because we could no longer afford the rent on our apartment in Brooklyn. Now, our monthly mortgage payment is $1,500 less than our rent in Brooklyn. In New York City, some parking spaces go for what we bought an entire house for in Savannah.

  • A Post-Erdogan Era Could Be Lucrative for Turkey’s Markets. How to Play It.

    Investors should keep an eye on Turkey’s market if President Erdogan departs after 18 years in power.