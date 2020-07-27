    Advertisement

    Universal Health Realty: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

    KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (AP) _ Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) on Monday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter.

    The real estate investment trust, based in King Of Prussia, Pennsylvania, said it had funds from operations of $11.4 million, or 83 cents per share, in the period.

    Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

    The company said it had net income of $4.7 million, or 34 cents per share.

    The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $19.3 million in the period.

    The company's shares have decreased 42% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $67.70, a fall of 24% in the last 12 months.

    This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UHT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UHT

