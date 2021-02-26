Universal Health Realty: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (AP) _ Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter.

The King Of Prussia, Pennsylvania-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $11.8 million, or 85 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $5 million, or 36 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $19.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $46.2 million, or $3.36 per share. Revenue was reported as $78 million.

The company's shares have decreased slightly more than 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $63.37, a decrease of 47% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UHT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UHT

