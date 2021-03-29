Universal Health Services Stock Is Estimated To Be Fairly Valued

- By GF Value





The stock of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $135.15 per share and the market cap of $11.5 billion, Universal Health Services stock appears to be fairly valued. GF Value for Universal Health Services is shown in the chart below.





Because Universal Health Services is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which averaged 7.7% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 4.18% annually over the next three to five years.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Universal Health Services has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.29, which is worse than 67% of the companies in the industry of Healthcare Providers & Services. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Universal Health Services at 5 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Universal Health Services is fair. This is the debt and cash of Universal Health Services over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Universal Health Services has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $11.6 billion and earnings of $11.01 a share. Its operating margin is 11.75%, which ranks better than 76% of the companies in the industry of Healthcare Providers & Services. Overall, the profitability of Universal Health Services is ranked 8 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Universal Health Services over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Universal Health Services's 3-year average revenue growth rate is in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Healthcare Providers & Services. Universal Health Services's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 7%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Healthcare Providers & Services.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Universal Health Services's return on invested capital is 9.59, and its cost of capital is 6.94. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Universal Health Services is shown below:

Overall, The stock of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Healthcare Providers & Services. To learn more about Universal Health Services stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

